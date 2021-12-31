STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will give Rs 22 lakh to cops if Owaisi arrested, announce right wing members

Scores of activists gathered at Tank Park opposite the deputy commissioner's residence and marched to the Mini Secretariat raising slogans demanding the release of Kalicharan and the arrest of Owaisi.

Published: 31st December 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Demanding the release of Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, members of several right wing organisations took to streets here on Friday.

They also announced a cash reward of Rs 22 lakh for any police officer that arrests All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Kalicharan was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassinator Nathuram Godse during 'Dharma Sansad' in Raipur a few days ago.

They said they will not tolerate the 'humiliation' meted out to seers and other religious figures.

"Everyone has the right to freedom of expression. Sant Kalicharan was nabbed with an agenda. Why have the police and the government not arrested Owaisi? The police officer that nabs Owaisi will be awarded Rs 22 lakh," Hindu leader and advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, who headed the protest march, said.

He also submitted a memorandum to Naib Tehshildar Sushil Kumar keeping forth the two demands.

Recently, an undated video clip of Owaisi's speech was making the rounds on social media.

Several right wing activists had alleged that the Hyderabad MP had issued threats to Hindus during the speech.

