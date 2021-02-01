STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

12 kids administered sanitiser drops instead of polio dose in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district

The incident took place at Bhanbora PHC in Kapsikopri village when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years was underway.

Published: 01st February 2021 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff administering polio drops to a baby.(Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Representational photo. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

YAVATMAL: In a case of medical negligence, 12 children in Maharashtra's Yawatmal district were administered hand sanitiser instead of oral polio doses on Monday. The affected children, aged below 5, were admitted to a government hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

Confirming the incident to The New Indian Express, Shrikirhsna Panchal, CEO of Yawatmal Zilla Parished said that they probed the incident and suspended three ASHA-health workers.

The incident took place at Bhanbora PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years was underway.

Panchal said after the report of this unfortunate incident, they ordered the immediate inquiry where the Asha workers wrongly administered the hand sanitiser as a polio dose to 12 kids in that village. “We had even trained them for 15 days. Despite that, the health workers did not follow the training guidelines and administered hand sanitisers to kids. We had asked them to sanitise their hands due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Panchal said.

“We cannot afford such kind of negligence in the national health program. Therefore, immediate action has been taken against them," he added.

Social activist Kishor Tiwari demanded the high-level probe in this entire incident. “We need to check all angles while probing this case and the administration should take precaution that such kind of an incident should happen again. This is really surprising and shocking that after several years of successful polio drive, how such kind of incident takes place,” Tiwari said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
polio drops Sanitiser vaccine Polio vaccinaton Yavatmal Yavatmal district
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp