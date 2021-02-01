STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Editors Guild demands immediate release of scribe arrested at Singhu border

In a statement, the EGI demanded immediate release of Punia and "Delhi Police restore circumstances in which the media can report without fear or favour.

Published: 01st February 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mandeep Punia being taken away by police | Twitter

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India on Monday expressed concern over the incarceration of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was reporting on the farmers' protest at Singhu border, saying the arrest was an attempt to muzzle courageous voices of independent scribes.

In a statement, the EGI demanded immediate release of Punia and "Delhi Police restore circumstances in which the media can report without fear or favour."

Punia and Dharmender Singh (with Online News India) were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday evening for allegedly misbehaving with security personnel on duty at the Singhu border where farmers have been protesting the Centre's three farm laws.

While Singh was later released, the police arrested Punia on Sunday.

"The EGI is deeply concerned over the incarceration of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was reporting on the farm protest from the Singhu border.

Punia's arrest is an attempt to muzzle young courageous voices of independent journalists that through reporting are busting fake news and speaking truth to power.

EGI demands that Mandeep Punia be released forthwith and Delhi Police restore circumstances in which the media can report without fear or favour," the statement signed by EGI president Seema Mustafa said.

The Indian Women's Press Corps, Press Club of India and the Press Association had on Sunday demanded Punia's immediate release and said no journalist should be disturbed while carrying out their duties at any place.

"Such crackdowns impinge on the media's right to report freely and interferes with our right to freedom of expression, and freedom of the press as guaranteed by the Constitution of India," the bodies had said in a joint statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandeep Punia Editors guild
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp