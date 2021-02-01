Good governance requires good journalism: Tripura CM's 'advice' to scribes

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said if the journalists in the state wanted good governance from him, he also require good journalism in return.

Deb was addressing the biennial conference of the Tripura Journalists' Union held at Agartala Press Club here.

"If you want good governance from me, I will also require good journalism from you," he said.

He underscored that there is always a relation between good governance and good journalism.

"Those who are running the government should keep in mind that they came to power due to peoples support. Party is just a platform. Similarly, people are the main strength of the journalists too."

"If joournalists think whatever they would broadcast or publish, people will believe or accept, it is not right", Deb said.

Lauding journalists for their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, he said, people were immensely benefitted due to positive and factual reporting.

Deb said that the journalists should remember that their wrong reporting can cause harm to people.

"News report should be properly sourced from the concerned officials. And in any case, if official quote is not available, or they refuse to speak, that should also be mentioned in the report", Deb said.