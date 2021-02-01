STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government departments to add over 1.4 lakh jobs between 2019 and March 1, 2021: Budget

The budget documents have given a break-up of the jobs estimated to be created in central government departments between 2019 and March 2021.

Published: 01st February 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 1.4 lakh jobs are estimated to be created between March 2019 and March 2021 in various central government departments, according to the Union Budget presented on Monday.

The strength of government establishments was 32,71,113 as on March 1, 2019, which is estimated to increase to 34,14,226 by the first day of next month  an increase of 1,43,113, it said.

The budget documents have given a break-up of the jobs estimated to be created in central government departments between 2019 and March 2021.

As many as 2,207 jobs are estimated to be created between March 2019 and March 2021 in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers' Welfare.

Its actual strength of 3,619 as on March 1, 2019, has been estimated to be increased to 5,826 by March 1, this year.

Similarly, 1,058 jobs are estimated to be created in the Ministry of Civil Aviation by the beginning of next month.

Its actual strength of 1,254 on March 1, 2019, would increase to 2,312 by March 1, 2021, it said.

As many as 12,537 new civil jobs are likely to be created in the Defence Ministry.

Its strength was 80,463 in March 2019 and is estimated to increase to 93,000 by March 1, 2021.

The Culture Ministry is estimated to add 3,638 jobs, 2,859 by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, 2,263 by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, 2,204 by the Ministry of External Affairs, 2,139 by the Department of Commerce and 1,452 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, between this two-year period, according to the Budget 2021-22.

A total of 4,072 jobs are estimated to be created in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, as its actual strength of 20,907 on March 1, 2019, will be 24,979 by March 1, this year, it said.

As many as 2,419 jobs are estimated to be created by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, 1,848 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, 1,456 by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, 995 by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and 651 jobs in the Department of Fisheries between March 2019 and March 1, 2021, the documents said.

A total of 5,305 jobs are likely to be created in the Ministry of Mines, as its actual strength of 7,980 as on March 1, 2019 is estimated to be 13,285 by March 1, 2021, it said.

As many as 2,684 jobs are likely to be created in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions between 2019 and 2021, according to the Budget documents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Union Budget, saying it has the vision of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self reliance) and addresses all sections of society, while keeping farmers and villages at its heart.

The budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and the infrastructure sector, the prime minister said in his televised remarks on the Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jobs union budget
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp