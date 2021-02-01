Maoists extend their support to farmers’ protest, hold Modi government responsible for Red Fort violence

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: As the farmers at the Delhi-UP borders continue their agitation against the Centre's Farm Laws, the banned CPI (Maoist) has come forward to extend their support to the ongoing protest.

Three different outfits of the Maoists issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with the farmers and issued an appeal to continue the protest against the three farm laws of the Centre.

The spokesperson of the Central Committee of CPI (Maoist) Abhay stated that the farmers’ agitation in Delhi and across the country reminds the then opposition to the Rowlatt Act of British India. He alleged “the central government is showing its stubborn attitude towards the plea of farmers”.

The rebel organisations that cited the farmers’ tractor parade as “peaceful”, held the union government accountable for the march on Republic Day turning violent leading to uproarious scenes.

Ranita Hichami, head of Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sanghathan Dandakaranya and Vijay Markam of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan demanding withdrawal of the laws had alleged such ‘laws would favour the corporate companies’.

The Maoists claimed that not just the farmers but around 80 per cent of the country’s population would be affected by the three new agriculture laws.