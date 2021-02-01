STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MHA extends suspension of internet in Delhi's three protests sites till Tuesday night

The suspension of internet services at the three border points and their adjoining areas was imposed at 11 pm on January 29 and was initially effective till 11 pm on January 31.

Published: 01st February 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the suspension of internet services at the farmer protest sites in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders till Tuesday night, officials said.

Apart from the three border points, where farmers have been protesting since November against the Centre's three new farm laws, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too.

The suspension is effective from 11 pm of January 31 to 11 pm of February 2.

The decision has been taken to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency' under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, a Home ministry official said.

Internet services were also temporary suspended in some parts of Delhi on January 26, when large scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally.

Farmers protest internet suspension
