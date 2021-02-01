STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No big schemes, funding for Maharashtra in Union budget, says Uddhav govt

The budget neglected Maharashtra which provides the highest amount of revenue every year, said Balasaheb Thorat.

Published: 01st February 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Monday expressed displeasure over the Union budget saying that Maharashtra did not receive any major fund for its infrastructure projects as the focus of the budget was on election-bounds states.   

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat alleged that the Union budget established a new practice of announcing projects only for the poll-bound states. 

“The budget has been converted into an election manifesto. The budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman makes us question whether this budget is an election manifesto or a sale plan for the government-owned assets. The Union budget neglected states like Maharashtra which provides the highest amount of revenue every year,” said Thorat calling it "step-motherly" treatment by the Centre.

Maharashtra Housing minister and senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad described the budget in four words -- ‘India is on sale’. Awhad said, “Our forefathers in last 70 years developed a lot of infrastructures and profit-making PSUs. But the Modi government has put them on sale. The BJP-led central government is going to sell airports, highways, power distribution channels, parts of the railway goods transport, government warehouses, GAIL, pipeline of Indian Oil, stadiums, plus it will privatize seven ports. It has been selling the country’s assets and defence to private companies,” said the minister.

Former CM Ashok Chavan, who is also a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said that the budget has no sense. “This is the directionless budget. The budget rather than giving relief to the honest tax-payers middle class will exploit them further through high taxes. It has also failed to simplify the GST procedure and no vision for employment generations,” said Chavan. 

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis called it one of the best annual budget that has taken care of all sections of the society. “The budget has made the provision of Rs 5 lakh crore for the infrastructure development, besides there is no rise in taxes despite pandemic situations. It has also focused on the health and proposed a huge amount for the development of health infrastructure,” said the former CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union budget budget 2021 Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp