Tehsildar suspended for being absent from official event in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

DATIA" A Madhya Pradesh government official of Datia district was placed under suspension after he failed to attend a function in which the state home minister was distributing ration slips to the poor.

During the ration slip distribution ceremony in Badoni town on Sunday, the name of tehsildar Sunil Verma was called three times, and when everyone realised he was absent, minister Narottam Mishra announced his suspension from the dais, officials said.

In a tweet, Mishra said, "For negligence in the distribution of ration slips to the poor in Badoni, I have directed the district collector to suspend tehsildar Sunil Verma with immediate effect," "The government will not tolerate any negligence in the implementation of welfare schemes meant for the poor and deprived sections of the society," he further tweeted.