UP MLA receives messages from Pakistan number threatening to kill her, PM, BJP leaders

The MLA from Etawah Sadar has told police that she received the messages on WhatsApp with the logo of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Published: 01st February 2021

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh's BJP legislator Sadar Sarita Bhadauria has received multiple messages on WhatsApp from a Pakistani number threatening to kill her, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and senior BJP and RSS leaders, police said on Monday.

The MLA from Etawah Sadar has told police that she received the messages on WhatsApp with the logo of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

According to her, the first message was received on Saturday around 11 pm.

By Sunday morning she had received eight messages threatening to kill her, the prime minister, and senior BJP and RSS leaders, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Etawah Akash Tomar said, "The MLA has received messages on her WhatsApp. I have seen the message. It has come from a mobile number of Pakistan starting with +92. We are probing the matter and also reviewing security arrangements for the legislator."

Bhadauria had won 2017 Assembly election from Etawah Sadar by defeating Kuldeep Gupta of Samajwadi Party by 17,342 votes.

She came into politics after the murder of her husband Abhayveer Singh Bhadauria in 1999.

The MLA said she would continue to fight for the people and would not get intimidated by any such message.

