22 children attending Mohalla classes test positive for Covid in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Twentytwo children, who were attending Mohalla classes at Vishrampuri in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh, have tested positive for coronavirus. The incident has rattled the administration as it happened amidst the declining number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the state.

The students, who tested positive, are between 11 and 14 years. They have been shifted to a local students' hostel where they are being treated and kept under observation.

“The students got infected from a boy, whose parents are working as paramedical staffers, was Covid positive. The boy attended the Mohalla classes resulting in the spread of infection among 22 others. The symptoms are presently seen only in three students. On the safer side, the students have been kept under observation in a hostel, which has been converted into an isolation centre. Doctors are routinely visiting the centre”, said Pushpendra Meena, Kondagaon collector, and added that most of the students are asymptomatic.

During the pandemic, the teachers in Chhattisgarh have engaged children through Mohalla classes, especially in the areas where the students couldn’t attend the online teaching.