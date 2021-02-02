ABVP protests in Maharashtra's Latur for reopening of colleges

By PTI

LATUR: The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Tuesday held a protest in Latur demanding that colleges be reopened for classroom teaching as other sectors had started operations post the shutdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

A functionary of the students' outfit said that the protest was held in front of Dayanand College and Swami Ramanand Teerth University Sub-Centre in Peth here. Police said that a few protesters were detained and then released some time later.

Incidentally, in a meeting chaired by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on January 29, vice chancellors of all 20 public universities in Maharashtra had demanded the resumption of classroom teaching in colleges.