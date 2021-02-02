Aero India 2021 to propel India as defence manufacturing hub: Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AS world’s first hybrid airshow is set to take-off in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Aero India-2021 will position India as investment, innovation, and defence manufacturing hub and provide unprecedented access, insights and opportunities to participants to connect and collaborate with Indian and global leaders.

The three-day event will help Karnataka further consolidate its position as one of the most favoured investment destinations for the foreign and domestic investors as well as emerge as one of the gateways to invest in the defence sector in India, Singh said.

As many as 600 exhibitors from India and abroad will showcase their products. Meeting of Defence Ministers of Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is one of the key highlights of the event. Over 200 MoU are likely to be signed during the three-day event.

'US a reliable partner'

Speaking to reporters on the eve of Aero India earlier in the day, US Chargé d’Affaires Don Heflin said the US is a reliable partner to India’s defence sector offering the world’s best defence equipment. India plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific region, and cooperation between the two countries advances the shared vision of a rules-based international order that promotes the prosperity and security of all countries, Heflin added.

Kelli L. Seybolt, Deputy Undersecretary for the Air Force, International Affairs, said: “India is one of our premier security partners in the Indo-Pacific and together we are deepening defence ties through avenues like exercises, cooperative agreements, and the integration of advanced US defence systems and platforms into the Indian armed services.”