CBI books retired IAS officer for corruption when he was posted as DM in Kaushambi

Searches at nine locations, including the residential premises of accused officer Satyendra Singh, led to recovery of documents of 44 properties worth tens of crores.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked a retired IAS officer for alleged corruption in giving leases to facilitate illegal mining of minor minerals in Kaushambi when he was posted as a district magistrate during 2012-14, officials said Tuesday.

Searches at nine locations, including the residential premises of accused officer Satyendra Singh, led to recovery of documents of 44 properties worth tens of crore in the name of the officer and relatives in Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and New Delhi.

"During searches at the premises of then district magistrate, cash of Rs 10 lakh (approx); documents relating to around 44 immovable properties; fixed deposits worth Rs 51 lakh (approx); around 36 bank accounts, in the name of said public servant and his family members at Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, New Delhi and keys of six lockers were found.

Gold and silver jewellery of Rs 2.11 crore(approx) and old currency of Rs one lakh (approx) were also found in the lockers," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He said it was alleged that during 2012-14, the then district magistrate, Kaushambi had awarded two fresh leases and renewed nine existing leases to the other accused to facilitate illegal mining of minor minerals without following e-tendering procedure as mentioned in the orders dated May 31, 2012 of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The case is part of a probe into illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh during the Samajwadi Party government that was handed over to the CBI by the Allahabad High Court in which a former minister of the state was also booked by the agency.

