STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandigarh diary

Apni Mandis function by allotting venues to farmers and vendors to set up small stalls to trade their crops.

Published: 02nd February 2021 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Apni Mandis restart after a gap of 10 months
After being closed for around ten months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Apni Mandis here restarted on Monday and would run as per the old schedule. Apni Mandis function by allotting venues to farmers and vendors to set up small stalls to trade their crops. There would be no cap on the number of visitors at these mandis as long as Covid protocols including social distancing and wearing facemasks are maintained. Earlier, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had written to Punjab Mandi Board to restart the mandis.  A decision is this regard was taken by Chandigarh administrator and Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on January 25.

Covid takes colour away from Rose Festival this year 
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had decided against organising Rose Festival this year in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The corporation has decided to symbolically organise the festival and honor Covid frontline workers, including doctors and healthcare staff, who worked round-the-clock to bring the infection under control in the city. Also, the civic body will felicitate gardeners and other workers of the Rose Garden. The decision was taken recently during the general house meeting of the civic body where most of the councillors raised concern against conducting the festival which generally draws huge crowds. During the 2020 festival, as many as be 800 varieties of roses were on display in 1,400 flower beds spread over 30 acres.

Market associations to run parking lots
If all goes as per plan, the market associations in Chandigarh would run the parking lots in the internal markets of various sectors of the city for free or by charging a nominal fee, as the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard. The issue was discussed in the general house meeting of the municipal corporation recently. The city has around 80 such small parking lots in the internal markets which have no parking attendants and their parking is often chaotic. The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal has discussed this issue with the market associations also.    

Civic body to collect horticulture waste twice a week 
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to collect horticulture waste twice a week from across the city. Resident Welfare Associations in the city have been raising this demand for a long time. Councillors too have been urging the civic body to fix particular days for corporation vehicles to lift the waste which is generally dumped in parks as well as in open areas outside houses. The vehicles of Sehaj Safai Kendras, which used to carry general waste to garbage processing plant and are being phased out, would be utilised for the purpose.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp