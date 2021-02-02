STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy set to appear for Class 10 board exams 

The boy had to undergo an IQ test at Durg district hospital, which revealed that his IQ was equal to that of a 16-year-old boy.

By PTI

DURG: An 11-year-old boy from Durg district of Chhattisgarh has been permitted to appear for the Class 10 board examination for the ongoing academic session, an official said on Tuesday.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has granted Livjot Singh Arora, a Class 5 student, permission to appear for the exam based on his intelligence quotient (IQ) test report, the official from the state public relations department said.

"This is probably the first case in the state, where a child below the age of 12 has been given an opportunity to sit for the Class 10 board examination," the official said.

As per an official release, Livjot had submitted an application to the CGBSE that he wanted to appear for the Class 10 board exam for session 2020-21.

The boy had to undergo an IQ test at Durg district hospital, which revealed that his IQ was equal to that of a 16-year-old boy, it was stated.

An IQ is a score derived from a set of standardised tests designed to assess human intelligence.

Livjot's exam results and IQ reports were presented before the Board's Exam and Result Committee, which after deliberations has allowed him to appear for the Class 10 board exam, the statement said.

The boy's father Gurwindar Singh Arora said his son, a student at Milestone School Bhilai, had already started preparing for the exam and was extremely excited after getting the approval.

"Livjot was talented right from the start. When he was in Class 3, we found that he could solve complicated maths problems within seconds.

Later, we saw news reports of young children being allowed to appear for board exams, and we started preparing him without putting any pressure on him," he said.

