STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Doctors, health workers treating COVID patients to get Rs 11,000: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat

Flagging off a fleet of 132 ambulances under the 108 emergency service, he said that all corona warriors of the Health Department will be given certificates.

Published: 02nd February 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said each doctor and health care worker attending to coronavirus patients will be given Rs 11,000 as an honour. Rawat made the announcement while flagging off a fleet of 132 ambulances under the 108 emergency service here.

He said that all corona warriors of the Health Department will be given certificates. Rawat said the ambulances equipped with advanced and basic life support systems will prove to be the lifeline for the sick in hilly areas of the state.

Rawat said that strengthening health care facilities in the state is a priority and 271 ambulances under the 108 emergency service have been put into operation in Uttarakhand in the past four years. The new fleet of ambulances has been put into operation under a World Bank-aided project.

Rawat further said 2.32 lakh people in the state have benefited from the Atal Ayushman Yojana. The number of ICU beds in the state which stood at 216 around 10 months ago has risen to 863 while the number of ventilators has risen from 116 to 695, Rawat said.

The chief minister also inaugurated a 10-bedded ICU at Gandhi Shatabdi Hospital here on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trivendra Singh Rawat Coronavirus COVID19 COVID warrior Uttarakhand COVID warriors
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp