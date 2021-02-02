STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned after Opposition disrupts Question Hour over farm laws

Opposition members from parties including the Congress, DMK and the Trinamool Congress trooped into the Well, raising slogans demanding repeal of the three "black" laws.

Published: 02nd February 2021 06:14 PM

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about an hour till 5 pm on Tuesday after opposition members disrupted the Question Hour to press for repeal of three new farm laws.

As soon as the proceedings started at 4 pm, opposition members from parties including the Congress, DMK and the Trinamool Congress trooped into the Well, raising slogans demanding repeal of the three "black" laws.

Members from the Shiv Sena were seen raising slogans from the aisles.

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal was also seen holding a poster demanding repeal of the contentious agriculture legislations.

Speaker Om Birla urged the members to return to their seats and follow the COVID-19 protocol.

He said in the ongoing Question Hour, questions related to farmers were listed and members can raise their issues at that time.

He also said during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, members can raise these issues.

But opposition members refused to relent forcing him to adjourn the proceedings at around 4.10 pm.

Several farmers unions have been staging protests on various border points of Delhi demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

