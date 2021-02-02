STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mid term polls in Maharashtra? Timing of NCP's Pariwar Samwad Yatra raises eyebrows

Maharashtra NCP president and state cabinet minister Jayant Patil has been on the statewide campaign for the last several days and addressing rallies of his party workers.

Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar addresses during the 'Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha' at Azad Maidan in Mumbai Monday Jan. 25 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The timing of the Nationalist Congress Party’s ‘Pariwar Samwad Yatra’ across Maharashtra is raising the eyebrows of leaders from other parties.

Maharashtra NCP president and state cabinet minister Jayant Patil has been on the statewide campaign for the last several days and addressing rallies of his party workers and also resolving issues related to his portfolio – irrigation.

Meanwhile, political pundits have expressed surprise over the timing of the tour.

There have been speculations that there could be mid-term polls in the state and that the NCP wants to prepare the ground in advance.

However, Patil refuted any such scenario.  

“Our president Sharad Pawar saheb has taught us that whether there are elections or not, the leaders should be always with the people. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has completed one year and hence we are collecting feedback about the government’s performance,” Patil said.

Sources in the NCP said each party in the MVA alliance is scrambling to increase its vote share.

“The BJP is losing the steam in Maharashtra, therefore, others are eyeing the eroding base of the BJP,” said source requested anonymity.

Congress loses out due to prevailing confusion

The NCP is also gaining from the confusion prevailing in state Congress over its new president.  

“There are many people who wanted to join the Congress, but now they are moving towards the NCP as it has a stable and approachable leadership," said a senior Congress leader

