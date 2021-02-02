STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NBA condemns FIRs against senior editors over coverage of Republic Day violence

Six journalists -- Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath -- along with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, have been booked by police.

Published: 02nd February 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police chase away protesters and farmers who had reached the Red Fort after the Republic Day parade in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Police chase away protesters and farmers who had reached the Red Fort after the Republic Day parade in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The News Broadcasters Association on Monday strongly condemned the registration of FIRs against senior editors and journalists over the coverage of the farmers' protest and the ensuing violence on Republic Day here, and demanded that the FIRs be quashed.

Six journalists -- Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath -- along with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, have been booked by police, including in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, over their alleged "misleading" tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

In a statement, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) said it is of the opinion that both the print and electronic media have been covering the farmers' protests on the outskirts of Delhi in a fair, balanced and objective manner.

The NBA strongly condemns the registration of FIRs against senior editors and journalists over the coverage of the farmers' protest and the ensuing violence that took place in the national capital on January 26, the statement said.

"To construe the reporting on one incident as an intent on the part of the journalists to incite violence, or as an offence, is like shooting the messenger. Also worrisome are the provisions under which the FIRs have been filed - ranging from sedition to harming national integrity and promoting communal disharmony," the NBA said.

"Weaponising archaic laws such as Sedition to stifle journalists negates the founding principles of our democracy that recognises the rights of news media to report without fear or favour. Laws such as Sedition are also increasingly being used to impede the functioning of a free press," it said.

The targeting of journalists is an attack on press freedom and severely impairs the media's ability to perform its journalistic duties as an independent watchdog of our democracy, the NBA said.

"While individual complainants are entitled to their grievances, the State, which understands the critical role of the media and the freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution, should ensure that the cases filed by the police against the senior editors and journalists are withdrawn," it said.

The NBA demanded that the FIRs be quashed and the journalists be allowed to perform their professional journalistic duties without fear.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
News Broadcasters Association Vinod Jose Zafar Agha Paresh Nath Mrinal Pande Rajdeep Sardesai Republic Day Violence Red Fort Violence Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Murlidhar rao
    Let the journalists, who are not above the law, face the court and prove themselves innocent.
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp