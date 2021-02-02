STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TRP case: HC adjourns hearing on bail plea of ex-BARC CEO to February 9

Dasgupta, who was arrested by the crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year, sought bail on parity arguing that all other accused persons in the case were out on bail.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Partho Dasgupta. (Photo| Twitter)

Partho Dasgupta. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned till February 9 the hearing on the bail plea of former BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) CEO Partho Dasgupta, who is an accused in the alleged fake Television Rating Point (TRP) scam.

Dasgupta, who was arrested by the crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year, sought bail on parity arguing that all other accused persons in the case were out on bail.

On Tuesday, Dasgupta's counsels Abad Ponda and Shardul Singh told the HC that the former BARC CEO suffered from a spinal problem and needed a medical attention.

"He (Dasgupta) is not dying but it (health) is precarious and he needs a medical attention," Ponda said.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire asked the HC to grant some time since he was appointed to the case only on Monday.

He told the high court that a similar bail plea filed by Dasgupta was pending hearing in the Supreme Court.

Dasgupta's counsels, however, assured a bench presided over by Justice PD Naik that they will not go ahead with the plea in the apex court.

Justice Naik took the statement on record and adjourned the hearing till February 9.

Dasgupta had sought bail on parity arguing that all other accused persons in the TRP case are out on bail.

He had told the HC last week that Republic TV editor- in-chief Arnab Goswami was the prime accused in this scam.

Dasgupta is accused of misusing his official position and conniving with ARG Outlier Media, the company that runs all Republic TV channels, and with Goswami to manipulate TRPs.

On January 19, a sessions court in Mumbai rejected Dasgupta's bail plea.

At that time, sessions court judge MA Bhosale recorded in his order that though other accused persons were out on bail, Dasgupta's custodial interrogation was required since as per the case papers, he seemed to be the "mastermind" of the case.

Judge Bhosale had stated that Dasgupta's custody was required as the police would need him to explain his WhatsApp chats with others accused, or those named in the chargesheet in the case.

"From the case paper it is reflected that he (Dasgupta) is the mastermind of the entire crime," the sessions judge had said in his order.

"He (Dasgupta) is acting in capacity of CEO to manipulate television ratings through mechanical device and it is disclosed that he was in contact with a television channel owner," he said.

The judge, however, said that before drawing any conclusions, a thorough probe into the case, and a "face to face" interrogation of Dasgupta was required, and therefore, he could not be let out on bail.

Last month, Dasgupta had been rushed to the state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai from the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai, after his blood sugar levels went up and he fell unconscious.

He was discharged from the hospital ICU on the evening of January 22.

Following his discharge, Dasgupta's lawyers had moved the HC seeking an urgent hearing on his bail plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake TRP scam Partho Dasgupta
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp