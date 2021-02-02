STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP cop suspended for taking money from differently-abled woman to act on her complaint: DIG

The sub inspector was suspended after it was found that he had taken the money from the woman on the pretext of paying diesel bill of his vehicle.

By PTI

KANPUR: A sub-inspector heading a police post in Kanpur district was on Tuesday suspended allegedly for extracting money from a differently abled woman to search for her minor daughter, a senior police official said.

Kanpur range Deputy Inspector General of Police Preetinder Singh said SI Rajpal Singh of Sanigawan police post was suspended after it was found that he had taken the money from the woman on the pretext of paying diesel bill of his vehicle.

Assistant SP (Cantonment) Nikhil Pathak has been asked to hold an inquiry against the SI and submit his report, the DIG said, adding he would take further action against the SI after receiving the report.

The DIG told PTI that he took action against the SI after the woman, who walks on crutches, approached him on Monday and apprised him of the SI's act of forcing her to pay the diesel bill of his vehicle for acting on her complaint about her missing 15-year-old daughter.

The woman had alleged in her complaint to the police that her daughter had been kidnapped by one of her close relatives nearly a month ago, the DIG said.

The woman even alleged that she had to borrow money from her relatives to pay Rs 10,000 to 15,000 to the policeman, DIG Singh said.

Taking cognisance of the matter, I ordered the SI's suspension and a departmental probe into his conduct, the DIG said.

Earlier on Monday, the SI was removed from his post and was attached with the reserve police lines, the DIG said, adding, after getting a preliminary inquiry report, the SI was placed under suspension on Tuesday.

City's Superintendent of Police (East) Shiva Ji said the differently-abled woman's 15-year-old daughter was kidnapped by her close relative about a month back.

