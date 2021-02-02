STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh court issues non-bailable warrant against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in 'hate speech' case

Last Auugust, Singh held a press conference, wherein he had alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was favouring one particular caste.

Published: 02nd February 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A court here on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrant against AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in an alleged hate speech case. Judge PK Rai of the MP-MLA court fixed February 17 as the next date of hearing.

Singh had on August 12, 2020 held a press conference here, wherein he had alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was favouring one particular caste. An FIR was registered against him with Hazratganj police under sections 153-A, 153-B, 501, 505(1), 505(2) of the IPC.

After probe, the investigating officer filed a charge sheet on September 7. Ten days later, the state government granted sanction for prosecution of Singh. The special court took cognisance of the charge sheet and issued summons to Singh on December 4.

Singh moved the Allahabad High Court but Justice Rakesh Srivastava on January 21 dismissed his plea to quash the MP-MLA court's order, accepting the arguments of government advocate Vimal Srivastava that there was no illegality in the special court's order.

Singh's lawyer on Tuesday requested the MP-MLA court to exempt his personal appearance, but the judge declined the plea saying that he had not obtained bail till date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Singh AAP Rajya Sabha Hazratganj police
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp