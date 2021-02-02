STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh court again issues production warrant against Campus Front of India's Rauf Shareef

In a remand report submitted in court in Kerala, the ED had alleged that Shareef, who was the leader of Popular Front of India's students' wing, had funded the trip of Sidhique Kappan.

Published: 02nd February 2021 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Campus Front of India leader Rauf Shareef

Campus Front of India leader Rauf Shareef (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MATHURA: A court here has for the third time issued a warrant for production of Rauf Shareef, a central leader of the Campus Front of India (CFI), in connection with a case of funding and stirring up unrest after the assault and death of a young woman in Hathras.

On the request of the Uttar Pradesh STF, a 'B warrant' was issued by the Additional District and Sessions Judge for the production of the fifth accused, Rauf Shareef, in the court on February 16, district government counsel Shiv Ram Singh said.

Singh said that on January 16, a similar warrant was issued by Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Pandey for the appearance of Shareef in the court on February 1 but he did not turn up.

The counsel for Shareef, who is lodged in Ernakulam Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in December in a money laundering case, opposed the STF's plea. If a person is in jail for more than one offence, a 'B warrant' is issued for production in court by jail authorities.

In a remand report submitted in court in Kerala, the ED had alleged that Shareef, who was the leader of Popular Front of India's students' wing, had funded the trip of Sidhique Kappan, a Delhi-based Kerala journalist, and three other alleged PFI activists to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit woman died after being allegedly gang-raped.

Kappan and the three others were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in October while they were on their way to Hathras.

It was alleged they had "ulterior motives of disturbing social harmony and inciting communal riots" and were charged with serious offences including sedition. Meanwhile, their counsel Madhuban Datt Chaturvedi said that the four accused including Kappan have been sent to judicial custody for two more weeks, .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Campus Front of India Rauf Shareef Uttar Pradesh STF Popular Front of India
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp