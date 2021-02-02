Visionless, betrayal of people caught in double whammy: Opposition disses Budget

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Describing the budget as a wrong diagnosis and prescription, the Opposition on Monday said it was a “letdown like never before” that was meant to “deceive” people.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government planned to hand over India’s assets to crony capitalists.

Gandhi’s senior party colleague P Chidambaram said Sitharaman “deceived” those who were listening to her speech, especially the MPs, who had no clue that she has imposed cesses on a large number of products, including petroleum and diesel — Rs 2.50 on petrol per litre and Rs 4.00 on diesel per litre.He said this was a “cruel blow” to the average citizen, including farmers.

While Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said there was no tax relief for salaried class and it seemed like manifesto promises for the poll-bound states in the country, the TMC termed it a “100 per cent visionless”.

“India’s first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!... Railways: sold, Airports: sold, Ports: sold, Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold!” TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien tweeted.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also slammed the minister, saying the budget was neither for the people nor for much-publicised “V-shaped” revival of the economy, but for a K-shaped — rich becoming richer, poor poorer.

“Budget 2021-22 is a betrayal of the people caught in a double crisis of pandemic & recession. Under several heads, expenditure in 2020-21 was actually lower than budgeted. Worse, 2021-22 sees further expenditure contraction when the massive expansion is needed,” he reacted.

BSP chief Mayawati said crores of poor people, farmers and working class are tired of attractive promises and hollow claims.