STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Visionless, betrayal of people caught in double whammy: Opposition disses Budget

BSP chief Mayawati said crores of poor people, farmers and working class are tired of attractive promises and hollow claims.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Describing the budget as a wrong diagnosis and prescription, the Opposition on Monday said it was a “letdown like never before” that was meant to “deceive” people.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government planned to hand over India’s assets to crony capitalists. 

Gandhi’s senior party colleague  P Chidambaram said Sitharaman “deceived” those who were listening to her speech, especially the MPs, who had no clue that she has imposed cesses on a large number of products, including petroleum and diesel — Rs 2.50 on petrol per litre and Rs 4.00 on diesel per litre.He said this was a “cruel blow” to the average citizen, including farmers.

While Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said there was no tax relief for salaried class and it seemed like manifesto promises for the poll-bound states in the country, the TMC termed it a “100 per cent visionless”.

“India’s first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!... Railways: sold, Airports: sold, Ports: sold, Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold!” TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien tweeted.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also slammed the  minister, saying the budget was neither for the people nor for much-publicised “V-shaped” revival of the economy, but for a K-shaped — rich becoming richer, poor poorer.

“Budget 2021-22 is a betrayal of the people caught in a double crisis of pandemic & recession. Under several heads, expenditure in 2020-21 was actually lower than budgeted. Worse, 2021-22 sees further expenditure contraction when the massive expansion is needed,” he reacted.

BSP chief Mayawati said crores of poor people, farmers and working class are tired of attractive promises and hollow claims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Chidambaram Rahul Gandhi Congress Shiv Sena Trinamool Budget Budget 2021 Union Budget Union Budget 2021
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp