Youth held for collecting money in name of PM Modi's brother in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

SULTANPUR: A youth was arrested for allegedly collecting money in the name of the prime minister's brother, police said on Tuesday.

Police had received information from the Prime Minister's Office that one Jitendra Tiwari alias Jitu was involved in forgery in the name of the PM's brother, Station House Officer, City police station, Bhupendra SIngh said.

Acting on the input, Tiwari was arrested near Vikas Bhavan on Monday, he said.

Tiwari's car had a poster of a proposed programme of prime minister's brother Prahlad Modi in Madhavpur, Gujarat, on February 4, police said.

BJP district president R A Verma said a youth had come to him but he did not entertain him.

Police said they are probing the matter.