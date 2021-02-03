STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

38 workers hurt in Uttam Galva Metallics steel plant accident in Maharashtra

At 5.30 am on Tuesday, 50 workers were removing the fly ash from the furnace when some of them came in contact with hot air and coal particles, an official statement said.

Published: 03rd February 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

WARDHA: Thirty eight workers were injured, six of them critically, after coming in contact with hot air and coal particles from a furnace at the Uttam Galva Metallics steel plant near Wardha on Wednesday, an official said.

Wardha District Collector Vivek Bhimanwar told PTI the injured workers were admitted to two nearby hospitals, while those in critical condition were shifted to Nagpur for further treatment.

An official statement said the furnace was shut on Tuesday evening for annual maintenance.

At 5.30 am on Tuesday, 50 workers were removing the fly ash from the furnace when some of them came in contact with hot air and coal particles, the statement said.

While 28 injured were taken to the Vinoba Bhave hospital at Savangi, 10 were shifted to the Kasturba hospital at Sevagram in Wardha, the statement said.

Six workers, who sustained over 40 per cent burn injuries, were later shifted to an intensive care unit.

Uttam Galva Metallics is located at Bhugaon village, 10 km from Wardha town and is among the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel and galvanized steel in western India.

The company is into the business of procuring hot rolled steel.

In galvanized coils it specializes in making ultra thin sheets.

Earlier this month, Nithia Capital, a UK-based alternative investment manager and CarVal Investors, a global alternative investment manager, announced the acquisition of Uttam Galva Metallics Limited and Uttam Value Steel Limited for Rs 2,000 crore through Wardha Steel Holdings, Nithia Capital's Singapore-based joint venture holding company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttam Galva Metallics plant
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp