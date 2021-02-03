Accused in constable killing case shot dead in encounter in UP

By PTI

BAGHPAT (UP): An accused in the killing of a Delhi Police constable was shot dead in an encounter with a joint team of local police and the special cell of Delhi Police, officials said on Wednesday.

Javed was stopped by a police team on Binauli road on Tuesday night but he opened fire.

In retaliatory firing, he was injured and rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, SHO, city police station, Ajay Kumar Sharma, said A pistol, cartridges and a car without a number plate was recovered by the police. Javed, who was a resident of Ghaziabad, had killed constable Manish Yadav in October last year.

ADG, Zone Meerut, had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

Javed was also wanted in 19 criminal cases including that of murder and loot in Delhi and NCR, police said.