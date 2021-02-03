STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aero India 2021: Biden govt to deepen ties with India, says US official

The United States’ defence ties with India will continue to deepen under President Joe Biden, Kelli L Seybolt, United States Air Force Deputy Undersecretary, International Affairs, said on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The United States’ defence ties with India will continue to deepen under President Joe Biden, Kelli L Seybolt, United States Air Force Deputy Undersecretary, International Affairs, said on Tuesday.The declaration of India as a major defence partner of the US by the previous administration was a huge milestone, said Seybolt, who is in Bengaluru to attend Aero India 2021.

“India is one of our premier security partners in the Indo-Pacific and together we are deepening defense ties through avenues like exercises, cooperative agreements, and the integration of advanced US defence systems and platforms into the Indian armed services,” Seybolt said.

US Chargé d’Affaires Don Heflin said India plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific region, and cooperation between the two countries advances a shared vision of a rules-based international order that promotes the prosperity and security of all countries, he added.US officials said a B-1B Lancer heavy bomber will perform a “fly-by” during the inaugural ceremony. This is the first time a US bomber has touched down in India.

