Aero India 2021: Defence strengths of BEML on display

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence PSU BEML is slated to showcase a host of its prime products at Aero India 2021. With the theme ‘Atmanirbharata’, the company’s niche product line-up such as Transporter Landing System (TLS) and variants of unmanned aerial vehicles, will be on display. In the indoor stall, it is displaying various equipment and critical components in the aerospace sector, such as the BEML Primoco UAV- ‘One 150’, which is designed for civilian and military use.

“BEML’s focus at the air show is to display its capability, promote Aerospace & Defence products and interact with potential customers and explore collaborations. BEML would be signing MoUs, to enter into collaborations with major players... The company would also be using the opportunity to network with MSMEs and startups to maximise its localisation/indigenisation efforts,” a release said.

Meanwhile, MV Rajasekhar, Director (Mining & Construction) and member of the board of BEML Limited took additional charge as Chairman & Managing Director of the company as on February 1, 2021. He succeeded Dr Deepak Kumar Hota.