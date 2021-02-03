Aero india 2021: India need not depend on anyone for defence needs, says Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defnce Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence needs and that the indigenously-developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas is better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters and is comparatively cheaper.

Giving a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatmanirbhar initiative, Singh, who inaugurated a state-of-theart production line for Tejas (Plant - II) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), said that the indigenous aircraft not only means better surveillance at borders, but also adds to the self-respect of Indians.

“HAL’s new LCA facility is an example of how ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is shaping and HAL deserves the largest indigenous order of 83 LCA Mk-IA at Rs 48,000 crore. The aircraft is the pride of India and sends the right message to others that India can make fighters of class in-house.

The country will achieve the target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the field of defence manufacturing in a few years,” he said. On biennial Aero India 2021, which is beginning here on Wednesday, he said that the air show will propel India as a defence manufacturing hub and the country will soon be the most powerful defence economy in the world.

Fourteen countries are participating in Aero India 2021, which has so far got a total of 601 exhibitors, of which 523 are Indian and 78 foreign. Besides, there are 248 virtual exhibitors.

WHAT’S FLYING

IAF

Light Combat Aircraft

Rafale

Sukhoi 30 MKI

Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv

Light Combat Helicopter

Light Utility Helicopter

Advanced Hawk Mk 132

Intermediate Jet Trainer

USAF

B-1B Lancer Heavy Bomber

F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet

F-15EX

KC-46A

AH-64E Apache

P-8I Chinook