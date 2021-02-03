STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barricades, internet suspension can’t dampen spirits, say farmers ahead of Saturday's 'chakka jam'

The police have erected concrete barricades, spread concertina wire and hammered long metal spikes at Singhu and other key protests sites at the borders.

Published: 03rd February 2021 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:19 AM

Barricades placed by Delhi Police at Ghazipur border to keep farmers from entering the national capital during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As internet services remained suspended and layers were added to the concrete barricades to restrict movements at the Singhu border in Delhi, the protesting farmers said the government can’t dampen their spirits and the agitation, which is gathering “momentum”. 

Volunteers at the spot kept reminding the protesters to not go near the barricades and maintain “discipline”.

With iron rods between barriers and cement poured between barriers, the movement became restricted among protesters.

Even media persons are not allowed to enter the area and have to access the protest site through alternate routes.

“What happened at Lal Quila was a conspiracy. But it is important that people maintain discipline or the behaviour of a few people reflects poorly on the peaceful movement,” said Jagdeep Singh, a volunteer. 

“The government has suspended internet here to curtail our rights. In the absence of the internet, some media organisations continue to peddle lies that the support for the movement is ebbing. On the contrary, the protest has gathered more momentum post-January 26 incident,” said Harpal Singh.  

He added that more tractors have been coming in since Monday night ahead of Saturday’s ‘chakka jam’.

Asked if the roadblocks would be a success amid the internet being suspended, and communication channels affected at the protest epicentres, Sudhakar Singh, a farmer, said: “The roadblock will be successful. The government’s putting iron rods and cemented barricades, and suspending internet will in no way dampen our movement.”

For 65-year-old Birmati, it is important that women came out in large numbers to participate in the protest.

“We are farmers, too. We finish our chores at home and come to the site to protest. We will not bow down till the government restores our rights,” she said. Patience has been the key in sustaining the movement, said elderly protester Kashmir Singh.

