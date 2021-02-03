STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal govt asks BJP to seek nod from local authorities for Rath Yatras

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are expected to flag off five yatras this month in the poll- bound West Bengal.

Published: 03rd February 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Secretary's office has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to approach local authorities for getting permission for Rath Yatras.

It stated "you may instead approach the appropriate authorities at local levels entrusted with maintenance of law and order including assemblies and processions etc., under relevant Laws and Regulations," in a letter to Pratap Banerjee, State Vice President Election Office-in-Charge BJP, West Bengal dated February 2.

JP Nadda is scheduled to flag off Rath Yatra on February 6 and February 9, while Amit Shah is expected to do so on February 11.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the polls have not yet been announced by the Election Commission.

TAGS
West Bengal elections 2021 Bengal elections 2021 BJP rath yatras Bengal government
