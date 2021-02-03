STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP made fake promises to Matuas, CAA implementation won't happen anytime soon: TMC

Basu said that the deadline for framing the CAA rules has been extended, and the law wouldn't be implemented anytime before the assembly polls.

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

TMC leader Bratya Basu (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The TMC on Wednesday claimed that the BJP was trying to fox the Matua sect -- a community of migrants from Bangladesh -- with the promise of implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) sometime soon, as the deadline for framing its rules has been extended till July.

State minister Bratya Basu, during a press meet here, said the saffron party is planning to garner support by organising 'rath yatra' ahead of assembly polls, but its "fake and divisive" politics for individual gains stand exposed.

"The BJP is practising divisive politics in Assam and Bengal over CAA implementation, notwithstanding the fact that it has adversely affected the Hindu populace among others in the neighbouring state.

"The Home Ministry's statement on CAA in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday has brought to light the saffron camp's fake politics to woo the Matua community in the state," the TMC leader said at the party headquarters here.

Basu said that the deadline for framing the CAA rules has been extended, and the law wouldn't be implemented anytime before the assembly polls.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in Parliament on Tuesday that the "rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 are under preparation.

The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted extension of time up to April 9 and July 9 respectively to frame these rules under the CAA".

The TMC leader claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah probably cancelled his public meeting in Matua stronghold in North 24 Parganas last week, as the promise made to them on CAA implementation might not be fulfilled.

He maintained that the community has every right to be angry about this development, and asked the Centre to clarify its stand on the citizenship law.

Shah's two-day tour of the state from January 30 was cancelled following a low-intensity IED blast near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi.

Asserting that CAA implementation would also hurt the interests of Bengali Hindus, he recalled that "19 lakh Bengali refugees were sent to detention camps in Assam, following the NRC exercise".

Taking a jibe at the saffron camp over its plans to hold a 'rath yatra', Basu said, "Sri Chaitanya, who had preached togetherness and equality, is associated with the cultural and religious carnival, mainly celebrated in Odisha.

"A Muslim man was also instrumental in organising the original yatra. The saffron party, however, is opposed to those ideals."

The CAA, passed by the Parliament in 2019, aims to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who moved to India from neighbouring countries to escape religious persecution.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a document containing names of all genuine Indian citizens.

It was updated in Assam two years ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matua CAA TMC West Bengal elections
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp