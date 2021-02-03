STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Child rights panel seeks probe into ‘graft’ in MP ration scheme

NCPCR has written to the Director General of the Economic Offence Wing of MP to register a case following the detection of over Rs 4.26 crore worth financial irregularities/discrepancies in THR.

Published: 03rd February 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Four months after the supply of substandard rice under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) in Balaghat and Mandla district jolted Madhya Pradesh, fresh discrepancies were detected under the Take Home Ration (THR) scheme for out of school adolescent girls in the state. 

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Director General of the Economic Offence Wing of MP to register a case following the detection of over Rs 4.26 crore worth financial irregularities/discrepancies in THR for such girls in four districts of the state. 

A letter signed by NCPCR Registrar Anu Chaudhary, summarising findings of enquiry by the Office of Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Office of the Accountant General, Madhya Pradesh about the four districts — Betul, Dindori, Gwalior and Singrauli — was sent to the DG EOW on Monday.

The NCPCR has requested the EOW to register a case followed by appropriate action and submit an action taken report to the commission within 10 days.

In 2018-19, the NCPCR chairperson conducted inspection of MP Agrotonic and MP Agro Industries Corporation Ltd to assess the quality of food items served in Anganwadi centers in different districts of MP, including Vidisha.

During the visit, it was found that a large number of adolescent girls in the age group of 11-14 years were out of school (OoS). The Commission subsequently sought information on OoS adolescent girls from the state’s department of women and child development (WCD).

The response from the WCD department showed that there were 2,17,211 OoS adolescent girls (11-14 years), out of which 1,71,365 girls were getting services from Anganwadi as in February 2019.
The commission further took up the matter with the state’s department of school education, which informed the NCPCR about having identified 23,491 OoS children in the age group of 11-14 years in the state, out of which 8,680 were adolescent girls.

Confirming the development, the NPPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told TNIE that the commission has received two action taken reports (ATR) on the four districts.

“As per the ATRs in the four districts, huge discrepancies to the tune of over Rs 4.26 crore have been observed in expenses incurred on THR scheme for the OoS adolescent girls, after which we’ve written to the DG EOW to register a case,” said the NCPCR chairperson.

When contacted by TNIE, the Director of WCD Department, Swati Meena Naik responded, “I’ve not seen the case, can respond only after seeing the documents.”

Take-home meal for out of school girls

Under the scheme, take home ration or cooked meal is provided to out of school girls in 11-14 age group, with a nutrition provision of Rs 9.50 per day (600 calories).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Take Home Ration Targeted Public Distribution System National Commission for Protection of Child Rights
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp