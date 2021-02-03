STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Election of DDC chiefs in J&K to be held on February 6

Jammu and Udhampur districts have been reserved for Scheduled Castes while Anantnag and Rajouri districts reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The election of chairpersons to 5 out of the 20 District Development Councils (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir would be held on February 6, while the process of electing heads of other district councils would be completed by 20th of this month.

The decks for election to DDC heads were cleared after the J&K State Election Commission (SEC) overruled all objections and representations against its draft reservation order for offices of DDCs last week. The SEC said the objections and representation were “devoid of any merit”.

Of the 20 DDCs in J&K, 10 DDCs including Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and Srinagar in Kashmir and Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Samba in Jammu region have been kept in Open Category while six DDCs including Baramulla, Ganderbal and Shopian in the Valley and Kishtwar, Ramban and Poonch in Jammu region have been reserved for women.

Jammu and Udhampur districts have been reserved for Scheduled Castes while Anantnag and Rajouri districts reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The election of DDC chairperson would be held in Jammu, Kathua, Srinagar, Shopian and Kulgam districts on February 6, sources said.

