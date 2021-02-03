STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' protest: Tikait holds show of strength, warns govt of 'gaddi wapsi' demand

Calling for a wapsi (withdrawal) of the three new central laws, the BKU leader indirectly warned the Narendra Modi government that it could lose its gaddi (power) if the agitation continues.

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' against the new farm laws in Jind district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JIND (HARYANA): In a show of strength here by protesting farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday warned the government that it could find it difficult to stay on in power if the new agri-marketing laws are not repealed.

Just before Tikait was to begin his speech at the 'mahapanchayat' in Kandela village, the stage on which the farmer leaders had gathered collapsed under their weight.

Nobody was reported hurt and the BKU leader went on to address the large gathering.

Calling for a wapsi (withdrawal) of the three new central laws, the BKU leader indirectly warned the Narendra Modi government that it could lose its gaddi (power) if the agitation continues.

We have so far talked about "bill wapsi" (repealing the farm laws). The government should listen carefully. What will you do if the youth call for gaddi wapsi (removal from power)? he said.

He asked the Centre to repeal the three laws and frame a new one to assure the continuation of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

The BKU leader from Uttar Pradesh has been camping at Ghazipur on the Delhi-UP border as part of a campaign by farmer unions against the central laws enacted in September.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are also massed at Tikri and Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border for two months.

After violence on Republic Day, police barricaded these protest sites with cement barriers and spikes on the roads leading to them.

Criticising the restrictions, Tikait said, When the king is scared, he secures the fortress.

He suggested that he would lay down on the nails embedded on the roads there so that others can cross them by stepping on him.

He said the Centre must talk with the farmer unions spearheading the agitation.

The 'mahapanchayat' was attended by Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni and BKU leader from Punjab, Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Over 50 khap" leaders were also present.

Jind is often considered part of Haryana's political heartland and the 'mahapanchayat' was meant to muster support for the agitation.

It was organised by Sarva Jatiya Kandela Khap headed by Tekram Kandela.

Shortly before Tikait was to speak, the makeshift stage collapsed.

He appealed to the gathering not to panic and began his speech.

Farmer leaders said there were no reports of anyone being hurt.

Tikait said the campaign against the farm laws was going strong.

The way we are getting support from khap panchayats, we will win this fight.

He urged everyone involved, particularly the youth, to keep protesting in a peaceful manner.

Tikait underlined the role played by farmers and their unions from Punjab.

We need their help. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will back them. We will maintain the prestige of the farmer's turban, he said.

Five resolutions were passed at the mahapanchayat.

These urged the government to repeal the new laws, give a legal guarantee for the MSP, implement the Swaminathan Commission report, waive farm loans and release farmers arrested after the events in Delhi on January 26.

Khap leader Kandela said the prime minister and the Union home minister should directly talk with the protesting farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Tikari mahapanchayat
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp