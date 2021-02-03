Four injured as Congress, Akali Dal workers clash; Badal’s car attacked

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Four people received gunshot wounds even as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s bullet proof vehicle was attacked in Jalalabad allegedly by Congress workers on Tuesday.

Sources said Sukhbir was accompanying party candidates to file nomination for the local body elections slated for February 14, when a clash reportedly took place between the workers of Akali Dal and Congress. He (Sukhbir) was sitting on the front seat of his bulletproof SUV when a mob pelted stones, near the SDM office at Jalalabad.

There was no other security vehicle or pilot vehicle in front of his SUV but only a few security personnel. Gunshots could be heard in a video, purportedly of the incident. Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Romana alleged that the attackers were led by the brother of a Congress MLA. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Raminder Amla alleged that Sukhbir brought musclemen with him who indulged in violence and opened fire.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Fazilka, Harjit Singh said four persons were injured but their identity and party affiliation were being ascertained. Meanwhile, both SAD and Congress claimed their workers have been injured. The Punjab police have registered a case against more than 50 unidentified people in connection with the incident.