Government attaches highest importance to safety, security of journalists: Nityanand Rai

Rai said the ministry been issuing advisories to states and UTs, from time to time, to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes law into his/her own hand is punished.

Published: 03rd February 2021 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government attaches the highest importance to the safety and security of all residents of the country, including journalists, the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday when questioned about the arrests of journalists in the country. 

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the ministry been issuing advisories to states and UTs, from time to time, to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes law into his/her own hand is punished promptly as per law.

“An advisory specifically on safety of journalists was issued to States/UTs on 20th October, 2017 requesting them to strictly enforce the law to ensure safety and security of media persons,” Reddy said.

The minister was also asked about the total number of journalists currently in jail, state-wise break up of the same and details of those who have not yet been convicted of any charges brought against them. 

TAGS
Nityanand Rai
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
