STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against new WhatsApp privacy policy

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and WhatsApp seeking their stand on the plea by March.

Published: 03rd February 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea challenging the new privacy policy of instant messaging platform WhatsApp.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and WhatsApp seeking their stand on the plea by March.

The petitioners, Seema Singh, Meghan Singh and Vikram Singh, have contended that the new privacy policy indicates the "fissures" in Indian data protection and privacy laws.

They have sought directions to the ministry and WhatsApp to ensure that people using the messaging app are given the option to opt out of sharing their personal data with its parent firm Facebook and its other companies.

They have also sought a direction to the ministry to frame guidelines, regulation or rules for safeguarding the privacy of the citizens from all the apps and organisations operating in India which collect user data.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, who appeared for the ministry, told the bench that a similar matter was pending before a single judge before whom the government has stated that it was looking into the issue and has also sought certain information from WhatsApp.

The petitioners, one of them a lawyer, have said in their plea that WhatsApp has been changing its privacy policy from time to time and users were always given the option to opt out of the same and access to the app was never denied.

However, on January 4 it came out with a new privacy policy which has been made mandatory for Indian users who would be denied access to the app if they do not accept the new terms and conditions, they have said.

European users, on the other hand, have the option to opt out of the policy and they would not be denied access to the app if they do so, the petition has said.

It has sought a direction to WhatsApp to roll back its new policy or in the alternative provide an option to the users, including those who have already agreed to it, to opt out of the same.

The petitioners have also sought a direction to the government to formulate social media intermediary guidelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court WhatsApp
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp