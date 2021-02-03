STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India prepared to defend territorial integrity at all costs, says Rajnath at Aero India launch

Inaugurating the three-day event, Singh said India faces threats and challenges emanating from multiple fronts and has been a victim of state sponsored terrorism

Published: 03rd February 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and CODS Gen Bipin Rawat during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2021 show in Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Aero India 2021, which will showcase the Indian defence sector's ability to make state of the art fighter jets and helicopters, took off with a spectacular flying display, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sent out a strong message to hostile neighbours, saying India is prepared to counter any threat and protect its sovereignty at any cost.

Inaugurating the three-day event, attended by over 600 firms from many countries, Singh said India faces threats and challenges emanating from multiple fronts and has been a victim of state sponsored terrorism.

"Like many of our friendly countries, India also faces threats and challenges emanating from multiple fronts. India is a victim of state sponsored and state inflicted terrorism which is now a global threat. We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to change the status quo along our unresolved borders. We are vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure to defend our people and territorial integrity at all costs," he said.

Singh said the government's vision is to make India one of the biggest countries in the defence sector from design to production. We have set a target of 1.75 lakh crore including export of Rs 35,000 crore in aerospace and defence and services by 2024.

Aero India has laid a strong foundation for cooperation among countries of the Indian Ocean Region countries for peace and stability in the region.

The three-day Aero India 2021 took off with an impressive inaugural aerobatic fly-past and display on Wednesday after Defence Minister Singh inaugurated the event.

After providing a trailer of the joint performance of India’s two most popular aerobatic teams – Suryakiran and Sarang -- at the full dress rehearsal on Tuesday, the two teams put out an even better show at the inaugural with both teams doing several tangoes during their aerobatics jointly.

Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and Sukhoi MKI of the Indian Air Force displayed a powerful aerobatic performance individually, while Rafale opened the display, being the IAF’s latest acquisition.

The inaugural event also featured India’s indigenous products – LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT), Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 – all flying together in a special formation called 'Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight' to rousing applause from spectators, which included several defence chiefs from various countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh India-China Border Standoff Line of Actual Control Aero India Aero India 2021
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp