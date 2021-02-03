STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's reputation has taken 'massive hit': Rahul Gandhi on farmers' protest

Addressing a press conference, he said that the farmers' issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible and the government needs to listen to them.

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India's reputation has taken a "massive hit" and its biggest strength, its soft power, has been "shattered" by the BJP and the RSS.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the farmers' issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible and the government needs to listen to them.

Asked if India's image at the international level has taken a beating with barricading at Delhi's borders where farmers are protesting and reports of treatment meted out to them, Gandhi said, "Absolutely the reputation of India has taken a massive hit. Not only on how we are treating our farmers, but on how we treat our people, how we treat journalists."

"Our biggest strength, you can call it soft power, has been shattered by the BJP-RSS, their mindset," he said.

Referring to the multi-layered barricading and roadblocks at protest sites, the former Congress chief asked why the national capital was being converted into a "fortress", and asserted that farmers work hard for the country and should not be treated in this manners Alleging that there is no leadership in the country anymore, Gandhi said, "My constant request to the prime minister is 'do your job'.

Your job is not to sell this country to one per cent of the population, your job is to protect the 'kisaan' (farmers) who are standing outside (Delhi). Go hold their hand, give them a hug and tell them 'what is it that I can do for you'."

"So the PM has basically given up, he is now on a different plane. We are going somewhere else now and the country is not being run. It is my request to the prime minister that please gather up your courage and run the country," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi farmers protest
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp