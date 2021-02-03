Madhya Pradesh to get solar energy panels installed at wind power plant sites

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a bid to make Madhya Pradesh energy self-reliant, the government will install solar energy panels at wind power plant sites to provide solar energy during daytime and wind power in the nights.

Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang reviewed the draft of the state’s renewable energy policy on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Dang informed that this year maximum solar parks have been approved for Madhya Pradesh in the country. Of the 18,000 MW solar parks approved in the country this year, about 5,000 MW solar parks have been approved for Madhya Pradesh alone.

These include 1500 MW Agar-Shajapur-Neemuch Solar Park, 600 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park, 950 MW Chhatarpur Solar Park and 1400 MW Morena Solar Park. All these parks will be completed in 2022-23.

Land has been identified for Rewa-2, Chhatarpur, Morena, Sagar and Ratlam Solar Parks. Work is going on at various levels in all the projects under construction.