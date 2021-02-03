STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab: 5 more students of Nawanshahr government school test COVID-19 positive, total 19 now

As many as 14 students and three teachers of the government school had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and today 5 more have added to the list.

Published: 03rd February 2021

Image of students in a classroom used for representational purpose only (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

NAWANSHAHR: Five more students of a government school here tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, taking the tally to 19, officials said.

Samples of 110 students of the Government High School in Saloh in Nawanshahr Tehsil were taken for testing on Tuesday, District Epidemiologist Jagdeep Singh said, adding five of them have returned positive.

More samples are being collected, he said.

As many as 14 students and three teachers of the government school had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The school, which has 350 students, has been closed.

Singh, the District Epidemiologist, further said if needed the health department would also undertake random sampling of students of nearby Government Sr Secondary School, Hiala, as many class 11 and 12 students, who study there, hail from Saloh village.

Schools in the state reopened in January, nine months after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the coronavirus pandemic.

