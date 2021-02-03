STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi 'conspires' with anti-India elements during his visits abroad: BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Gandhi over his attack on the government over the farmers' issue.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and BJP flags

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and BJP flags (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With many international personalities, including celebrities, lending their support to India's protesting farmers, the BJP on Wednesday lashed out at "propaganda and fake narratives" and also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he conspires with anti-India elements during his trip abroad.

"We stand together.We stand United against all attempts to malign India through propaganda and fake narratives," BJP president JP Nadda tweeted as a storm brew over the issue.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Gandhi over his attack on the government over the farmers' issue. "He goes abroad to hatch conspiracy with anti-India elements as to how to defame India and drag the country into controversies," he alleged.

"Be it Rihanna, an international pop singer, or former adult star Mia Khalifa or others like them who have tweeted, Rahul Gandhi meets these people for anti-India propaganda," Patra claimed. Gandhi on Wednesday said India's reputation has taken a "massive hit" and its biggest strength, its soft power, has been "shattered" by the BJP and the RSS.

The title of this press conference is "Rahul, Rihanna and racket," Patra said, accusing Gandhi of using farmers' protests for his political interests and instigating people. The BJP leader noted that farmers have been saying that they have nothing to do with politics, and said Gandhi has shown his "immaturity" by trying to talk on their behalf.

He defended the massive barricading done by the Delhi Police to block farmers protesting at several Delhi border points from entering into the national capital, saying cops have taken measures to ensure that the violence which happened on January 26 is not repeated.

Even the Congress and Gandhi had asked why farmers were allowed to enter Red Fort, and they are now upset at the Delhi Police for taking preventing measures, he said, adding that they want conflict and police firing so that there are dead bodies and they can do politics over it.

Asked about Gandhi's allegation that there is no leadership in India, Patra mocked him, saying he might have the Congress on his mind.

To a question about Gandhi's tweet, seen as a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wondering why the names of so many dictators begin with 'M', Patra noted that the names of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Mahatma Gandhi also begin with the same letter.

Patra also objected to the Punjab government and the Congress deciding to provide legal aid to those against whom the police has taken legal action for the Republic Day incidents in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally.

"They were earlier alleging that BJP agents were responsible for the violence. And now they are providing them legal aid. There is no institution in the country that would stand with anarchists and the rioters of January 26. Are these people associated with Rahul Gandhi that he is ready to provide legal aid to them," he asked.

Attacking Gandhi for his allegation that the government wants to "kill" the farmers, he said the Delhi Police acted with admirable restraint and noted that over 28 farmers were killed in a police firing in 1988 in Madhya Pradesh when the Congress was in power. "You (Gandhi) have done politics over the dead bodies of farmers. You are spreading lies," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Farmers protest Farmers stir Farm laws Sambit Patra BJP International agenda
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp