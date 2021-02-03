STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC refuses to entertain plea challenging laws dealing with religious conversion

The SC bench said that the petitioner should approach the concerned high court and observed that Allahabad and Uttarakhand HCs are dealing petitions on it.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the validity of laws enacted by states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which deal with religious conversion by marriage and others.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, while saying that the petitioner should approach the concerned high court, observed that the issue raised is important and the high courts of Allahabad and Uttarakhand are already dealing with petitions on it.

We are not on merits at all. Allahabad and Uttarakhand high courts are entertaining similar petitions. We are not denying the importance of matter at all. We are saying we would like to have the benefit of high courts view, said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for the petitioner, said they have challenged the laws enacted by three states including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as innocent persons are being booked under these Acts.

He said the top court had earlier issued notice on similar petitions and this plea should be tagged with them.

However, the bench said the petitioner should approach the concerned high court on this.

Sanjay Parikh, senior counsel for the petitioners seeks permission to withdraw the writ petition with liberty to approach the high court. The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty as prayed for, the bench said in its order.

On January 25, the top court had refused to transfer to itself the petitions filed in the Allahabad High Court challenging the new state law.

The bench had said that it would like to have the advantage of the high court order.

Taking note of the observation by the apex court, the Uttar Pradesh government had preferred to withdraw the transfer petition.

Before that, on January 6, the apex court had agreed to examine the new laws of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand regulating religious conversions by marriage.

However, it had refused to stay the controversial provisions of the laws and had issued notices to both the state governments on two separate petitions.

Both the petitions have challenged the Constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020 and the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018.

The Uttar Pradesh Ordinance was cleared by the state Cabinet in November last year and ascent was given by Governor Anandiben Patel on November 28, 2020.

It relates not only to inter-faith marriages but all religious conversions and lays down elaborate procedures for those who wish to convert to another religion.

The Uttarakhand Act entails two year jail term for those found guilty of religious conversion through force or allurement, which can be in cash or in kind -- employment or material benefit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
supreme court
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp