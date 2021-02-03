STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' amid ongoing farmer protests

These withheld accounts included those of Kisan Ekta Morcha and BKU Ekta Urgahan that have thousands of followers and have been actively involved in the ongoing protests.

Published: 03rd February 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Enhanced security at Singhu Border during farmers ongoing protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi

Enhanced security at Singhu Border during farmers ongoing protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twitter has restored several accounts it had "withheld" on Monday after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted "false and provocative content" related to the ongoing farmers' agitation, according to sources.

These withheld accounts included those of Kisan Ekta Morcha and BKU Ekta Urgahan that have thousands of followers and have been actively involved in the ongoing protests, which have now resumed online activities.

According to the sources, "Twitter blocked some accounts under its 'Country Withheld Content' policy in response to a valid legal request from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology."

However, in subsequent meetings with the government officials, Twitter is learnt to have conveyed that the accounts and tweets in question constitute "free speech" and are "newsworthy" and thereafter the tweets and accounts have been "unwithheld".

Upon searching for accounts including Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) and BKU Ekta Urgahan (@Bkuektaugrahan) -- a message saying "account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand" was displayed on Monday.

Besides these, several other individual and organisation accounts, including one of a media outlet and another of a senior functionary of a separate entity, were also withheld, even as debates started on social media over the development.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets/Twitter accounts that were making "fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets" on January 30 with hashtags accusing the Modi government of planning farmers "genocide" without any further substantiation, according to the sources.

This blocking was done at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the ongoing farmer agitation, they said.

The sources said incitement to genocide is a grave threat to public order and therefore, MeitY ordered blocking of these Twitter accounts and tweets under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

When contacted, a Twitter spokesperson had Monday said if it receives a "properly scoped request" from an authorised entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time."

The development came in the wake of violence in Delhi on January 26 during a tractor parade of farmers, protesting against the three new central agriculture laws.

The Delhi Police is currently probing the Republic Day violence, wherein it has lodged multiple FIRs and booked, among others, several farmer leaders leading the protests at the national capital's borders since the past two months.

FIRs have been lodged against some journalists as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Kisan Ekta Morcha BKU Ekta Urgahan Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp