7,139 Indian prisoners lodged in foreign jails: MEA

He said due to strong privacy laws prevailing in many countries, the local authorities do not share information on prisoners unless the person concerned consents to the disclosure of such details.

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 7,139 Indian prisoners, including undertrials, are lodged in various jails around the world, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday Saudi Arabia has the highest number of 1,599 Indian prisoners, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 898 and Nepal having 886 inmates, according to information provided by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Rajya Sabha.

"As per the information available with the ministry, the number of Indian prisoners in foreign jails as on December 31, 2020, is 7,139, which also includes undertrials," he said responding to a question.

"Even countries which share information do not generally provide detailed information about the foreign nationals imprisoned," he said.

Muraleedharan said Indian missions and posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail for alleged violation of local laws.

"Missions and posts also maintain a local panel of lawyers where Indian community is in sizable numbers," he added.

According to the details provided by the minister, 548 Indians are languishing in jails in Malaysia and 536 are lodged in Kuwaiti prisons.

