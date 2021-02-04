STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Girl raped, killed along with father; six accused held

Korba SP Abhishek Meena said that the incident occurred near Gadhuproda village under Lemru police station area on January 29, but came to light on Tuesday.

Published: 04th February 2021 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KORBA: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and smashed to death with stones in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The accused allegedly also killed the girl's father and his four-year-old granddaughter, who were along with her, they said.

Korba SP Abhishek Meena said that the incident occurred near Gadhuproda village under Lemru police station area on January 29, but came to light on Tuesday, following which six accused were arrested in this connection.

The accused were identified as Santram Majhwar (45), Abdul Jabbar (29), Anil Kumar Sarthi (20), Pardeshi Ram Panika (35), Anand Ram Panika (25) and Uamshankar Yadav (21), all natives of Satrenga village in the district, he said. "The deceased man, a resident of Barpani village, had been working as a cattle grazer at the house of prime accused Manjhwar since July last year," he said.

As per the preliminary information, Manjhwar was going to drop the man, his daughter (16) and granddaughter (4) to their village on his motorcycle on January 29. On the way, they stopped at Korai village and Manjhwar consumed liquor, following which other accused also joined him, he said.

The accused took the three victims to the foot of a hill surrounded by forest near Gadhuproda, where Manjhwar and another accused allegedly raped the teenage girl. He said that they smashed all the victims with stones and sticks and dumped them in the forest before fleeing from the spot. "When the deceased man's son lodged their missing report at Lemru police station on Tuesday, police swung into action and rounded up six accused following their interrogation," he said.

Based on the statement of the accused, police reached the crime spot, where they found the injured rape victim alive and two others dead. She was immediately rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to her injuries before reaching there, he said.

Police said that the victims belonged to Pahadi Korwa tribal community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

He added that the accused were booked under sections IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (2)G (gangrape) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh police Chhattisgarh rape Korba district Chhattisgarh rape murder
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp