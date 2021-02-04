STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati diary

Wishes poured in from around the state as Assam minister and the BJP’s face in the Northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma, turned 53 on Monday.

Published: 04th February 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Himanta turns 53, wishes pour in from all corners
Wishes poured in from around the state as Assam minister and the BJP’s face in the Northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma, turned 53 on Monday. Sarma celebrated the occasion with his family and friends. Among those who wished him were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda. Modi tweeted: “Birthday greetings to NEDA convenor Shri @himantabiswa Ji. Blessed with tremendous energy and determination to serve society, he is working hard for the development of Assam and the Northeast. May God bless him with long and healthy life.” A master strategist, Sarma was instrumental in changing the BJP’s fortunes in Northeast. 

Website for women in distress to raise complaint
In an attempt to reach out to a large section of people, the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) has launched its official website –www.ascw.org.in. A salient feature of it is that any woman in distress will now be able to file a complaint online from any place in the state. This feature is expected to help reduce the time in delivering justice to the victims. The website will also provide information about the organisation and its activities in detail. “Today is a very landmark day for the ASCW. The presence in digital media and social media platforms is an encouraging step towards taking ASCW to more number of women,” Assam’s Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary Mukesh C Sahu said, after the launching of the website.  

Divyang-friendly foot overbridges ready
Guwahati has got two differently-abled FOBs. After inaugurating the facilities, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the city would get seven more such overbridges by March. Equipped with automated elevator and ramp, two-way escalators, customised perforated screen cladding and special illumination, the two overbridges were constructed with Swiss technology. The government spent `19.94 crore in the construction. Taking advantage of the Covid-19 restrictions, the state government had completed several road construction projects in the city.

Cyclothon for fuel conservation
Saksham 2021, a cyclothon, was organised in four Assam cities by the Oil India Limited (Pipeline Headquarters) recently. The event was organised under the guidance of Petroleum Conservation Research Authority, which is a registered society set up under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The basic objective was to create awareness among citizens to actively participate in fuel conservation for health and environmental protection and to help in reducing the country’s dependency on import of crude oil. The theme for this year was “Green and Clean Energy”.  Cycling clubs were roped in  to create public awareness on environment and fitness.

prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp