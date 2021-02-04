Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Himanta turns 53, wishes pour in from all corners

Wishes poured in from around the state as Assam minister and the BJP’s face in the Northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma, turned 53 on Monday. Sarma celebrated the occasion with his family and friends. Among those who wished him were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda. Modi tweeted: “Birthday greetings to NEDA convenor Shri @himantabiswa Ji. Blessed with tremendous energy and determination to serve society, he is working hard for the development of Assam and the Northeast. May God bless him with long and healthy life.” A master strategist, Sarma was instrumental in changing the BJP’s fortunes in Northeast.

Website for women in distress to raise complaint

In an attempt to reach out to a large section of people, the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) has launched its official website –www.ascw.org.in. A salient feature of it is that any woman in distress will now be able to file a complaint online from any place in the state. This feature is expected to help reduce the time in delivering justice to the victims. The website will also provide information about the organisation and its activities in detail. “Today is a very landmark day for the ASCW. The presence in digital media and social media platforms is an encouraging step towards taking ASCW to more number of women,” Assam’s Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary Mukesh C Sahu said, after the launching of the website.

Divyang-friendly foot overbridges ready

Guwahati has got two differently-abled FOBs. After inaugurating the facilities, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the city would get seven more such overbridges by March. Equipped with automated elevator and ramp, two-way escalators, customised perforated screen cladding and special illumination, the two overbridges were constructed with Swiss technology. The government spent `19.94 crore in the construction. Taking advantage of the Covid-19 restrictions, the state government had completed several road construction projects in the city.

Cyclothon for fuel conservation

Saksham 2021, a cyclothon, was organised in four Assam cities by the Oil India Limited (Pipeline Headquarters) recently. The event was organised under the guidance of Petroleum Conservation Research Authority, which is a registered society set up under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The basic objective was to create awareness among citizens to actively participate in fuel conservation for health and environmental protection and to help in reducing the country’s dependency on import of crude oil. The theme for this year was “Green and Clean Energy”. Cycling clubs were roped in to create public awareness on environment and fitness.

